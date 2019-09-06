THE Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged officers and men of the Nigerian Army to be mentally and physically fit and alert at all times.

Buratai gave the charge on Friday at the climax of The Nigerian Army 10 kilometers Monthly Route March for September at the Guards Brigade Headquarters, Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment, Abuja.

In a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations on Friday, Buratai said this would enable them to discharge their onerous responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans Army, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, he urged troops to maintain the spirit throughout the month of September and beyond in their offices and respective places of duty.

The army chief also advised the officers and men to always exhibit discipline in order to maintain their individual and professional integrity.

“So, we keep up our discipline, dedication, regimentation and physical well being to face our duties seriously as expected of us,” he said.

He also called on soldiers not to be caught on the wrong side of the law so as to maintain the integrity, image and reputation of the Nigerian Army.

The walk featured all the units of the Nigerian Army, Directors, Principal Staff Officers, Staff Officers and Commanders of the Nigerian Army serving in Abuja. (NAN)

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 14:19 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)