THE Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has pledged more support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their efforts to end banditry in Zamfara.

The Emir gave the assurance when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, who visited the palace on Wednesday in Gusau.

Bello who commended the Chief of Army Staff for the visit, said that the emirate was aware of the efforts of the Army in combating banditry, kidnapping and other forms of crimes not only in Zamfara and North West but in Nigeria at large.

“We are very proud of this visit, we are aware of what you are doing, you should continue, we are going to continue to support you with prayers.

“On behalf of myself, district heads, councillors and entire people of Gusau emirate, we are wishing you success in all your operations.

“We are going to continue to support with prayers, fatherly advice”, the Emir said.

Earlier, Buratai said that he was at the palace to pay homage to the Emir.

“You know we are currently conducting Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Faskari in Katsina state.

“Considering our cordial relationship with the emirate and entire people of the state, we felt necessary to visit the royal father for his fatherly advice and blessings.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to combating series of killings and conflicts between farmers and herdsmen particularly in the North West”, Buratai said.

NAN

– July 02, 2020 @ 10:05 GMT

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)