THE Board of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Monday, approved the promotion of 64 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACCs) to Deputy Corps Commanders.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja said the elevations took effect from 17 July, 2019.

He gave the list of some of the promoted officers as: U I Asoluka of the Project Implementation Office at the National Headquarters and Y S Adikwu of the FRSC Academy, Udi and Enugu.

“S A Ibitoye, who is presently the Unit Commander, Kabba Unit Command, and D U Mamza the Unit Commander, National Assembly Unit Command.”

Others are O S Ezekiel of the Corps Procurement Office at the National Headquarters, R O Adetoro Unit Commander, Ijebu-Ode Unit Command, K M Lede and Unit Commander Unit Command.

“M Esthon of the Policy Advisory Unit, national headquarters, Abuja and L C Okwonkwo, Unit Commander, Kubwa Unit Command.”

Kazeem said the Board Chairman, Mr Bukhari Bello, urged the newly promoted staff to be more committed to the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.

He further called on them to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of all road users at all times.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the performance of the newly promoted officers and urged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new ranks came with greater responsibilities.

He also admonished those who were not fortunate enough in this year’s promotion to keep faith alive as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

“Promotion exercise is part of the drive of the Federal Road Safety Corps geared toward rewarding excellence, diligence and loyalty which is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the Corps,” Oyeyemi said.

He, therefore, called on all personnel to put in great efforts toward the actualisation of the Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps geared toward stemming down road crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

-NAN

JULY 23, 2019 07:50 GMT

