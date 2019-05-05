FRSC redeploys Newly Promoted Staff

The Federal Road Safety Corps redeploys three deputy corps marshal, eight assistant corps marshal 12 sector commanders and others it recently promoted

BOBOYE Oyeyemi, corps marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission, has approved the posting of the newly promoted officers and others to different formations of the Corps across the country following the recently concluded promotion exercise where 36 senior officers were promoted to their next rank.

According to Bisi Kazeem, corps public education officer, this posting is part of the concerted efforts by the corps to ensure proficiency, dynamism and excellence in service delivery to the motoring public.

Kazeem listed the officers posted as: Julius A Asom, deputy corps marshal, DCM, who was formerly, the special assistant to the corps marshal, is now in charge of Special Duties and External Relations, Kenneth Nwaegbe, deputy corps marshal, former commandant, FRSC Academy, Udi, now to head the Motor Vehicle Administration Department at the National headquarters, Shehu Alkali Zaki, deputy corps marshal, who was the former Zonal Commanding Officer, RS12 Bauchi, is now in charge of Administration and Human Resources also at the headquarters of the Commission.

Others are Ayobami Omiyale, assistant corps marshal, ACM, formerly zonal commanding officer, Zone RS1HQ, Kaduna to RS4HQ Jos is not to head of Number Plate Production Plant, Gwagwalada, ACM Oluwasusi Familoni is now deployed to the national headquarters as ACM National Vehicle Inspection Scheme, NVIS, ACM Angus Ibezim, who was the sector commander, Jigawa, is now in charge of Man Power Development at the headquarters, the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4HQ Jos ACM Daniel Sayi is now deployed as assistant corps marshal, Federal Operations, while ACM Jonah I Etuk, is to take over as Zonal Commanding Officer RS12HQ Bauchi.

Similarly, erstwhile sector commander, Rivers state, ACM Edward A Zamber, has now been deployed as the Commandant FRSC Academy Udi, while ACM Ann Marjah is to take over as Administration at the national headquarters. In addition, the former Commandant, Training School, Jos, ACM Aliyu B Datsama, is now deployed as the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS 1 Kaduna while ACM Umar G Ibrahim, the outgoing sector commander, Kaduna has been deployed as the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS7 Abuja.

Kazeem also listed officers posted as sector commanders as follows: Corps Commander, CC, Ali Sule Tanimu, former deputy corps public education officer is now in charge of Katsina Sector Command, CC Hafiz T Mohammed, former head, National Road Safety Advisory Council, NARSAC, is now in charge of RS1.1 Kaduna, CC Francis Udoma formerly in charge of FRSC Estate , FRSC HQ as Sector Commander RS 9.4 Imo and the erstwhile Sector Commander RS 4.2 Benue, Corps Commander, David Mendie to replace ACM Edward Zamber as Sector Commander RS6.1 Rivers.

Also, the outgoing head of Operations, Anambra Sector Command, Corps Commander Uche Winifred Chukwurah has been redeployed to Oyo, CC Aliyu Baba now Sector Commander Benue , CC Zubairu Mato, as Sector Commander Kano state, CC SN Orakwe redeployed to Plateau as Sector Commander, CC Frank Okwueze, who was formerly heading the Awka production plant has now been made the Sector Commander RS3.3 Taraba and CC S A Sale deployed as Sector Commander Jigawa. CC J A Owoade, the erstwhile Corps Commander in charge of Discipline at the national headquarters is now the Sector Commander, Zamfara.

Pursuant to this, the corps marshal expressed confidence in the ability of the newly posted officers to deliver as expected. He charged them to renew their commitment to service and ensure that they uphold the ideals of the Corps at all times.

Oyeyemi also stated that this posting is a reflection of the Corps’ dynamic approach to service and unwavering determination to ensure that our road are safe for all to use.

