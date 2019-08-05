COALITION of Interfaith Movement (CIM) on Monday urged the Federal Government to be more proactive in tackling the insecurity and economic challenges facing the nation.

The Chairman of CIM, Rev. Favour Aigbedo, made the call at a news conference on the planned ”Revolution Now” protest, in Abuja.

He also stressed on the need to dialogue irrespective of the situation.

Aigbedo said that the proposed revolution by Global Coalition for security and Democracy, tagged:”Revolution Now” was totally uncalled for and condemnable.

He added that any call for a revolution in the country today could be seen as an invitation to anarchy, wanton killing and destruction of lives and property.

He also noted that there was no guarantee that hoodlums would not take advantage of the planned protest to commit more heinous crimes.

“Although the reason for a protest against challenges or suffering of Nigerians can be understood and supported which is long overdue.

“But the call for a revolution is totally uncalled for and condemnable and any call for a revolution in our country today can be simply seen as an invitation to anarchy, wanton killing and destruction of lives.’’

Aigbedo, however, called on the organisers of the movement to kindly call off the moves and give room for dialogue and reasonable discussion.

“Let’s engage government on issues and mobilise against corrupt persons in government and in public sectors.

“We call on government to be more proactive in handling the security challenges that have jeopardised tranquility and ensure that young persons are truly empowered and productively in meaningful ventures.

“We also call on agitators of various kinds to dialogue.

“We call on all Nigerians to be united so that we can fight on a common front that will foster peaceful coexistence among ethno-religious groups and create avenue for social and prosperous nation,” he added.

Earlier, Bishop Jaiyeola Emmanuel of Light House for all Nation Ministry said without peace, the nation could not move forward.

Emmanuel, however, urged Nigerians to embrace peace for the country to move forward and love one another as Christ loves us.

Similarly Bishop Edward Chanomi, of Peace Chapel International Church, urged every aggrieved group to sheath their swords and dialogue to resolve all issues.

Chanomi stressed on the need to give peace a chance, enough of the killing and bloodshed in the country.

“We cannot continue to fight each other, we must come together as one; we must be our brothers’ keeper.

“We call on politicians sponsoring evil in the land to stop, we beg them in the name of God to desist from their evil ways and allow peace to reign,” he said.

Tijani Abdulmumini, Convener, Coalition of Northern Youth Group, said that the greatest weapon of war was love and peace.

Abdulmumini called on Nigerians to embrace peace and love each other in the face of the economic and security challenges facing the country.

