IG launches counter-kidnapping strategies

The Police have introduced new measures to curb the spate of kidnapping across the country. Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of Police, on Thursday, May 9 launched new counter-kidnapping strategies.

According to the Police, the new strategies, which are purposeful and intelligence-driven, are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice.

The Force also said it is designed to complement and strengthen the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ currently going on in several States of the federation.

In a statement in Abuja issued by Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police and the Force spokesman, said: “The operation will involve the deployment of undercover operatives, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with active participation of operatives drawn from the conventional Police Units, the Force Intelligence Unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squads, SARS, the Special Anti-kidnapping Squads and the Police Tactical Units comprising the Police Mobile Force, PMF, the Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, and the Special Forces.”

Meanwhile, the Force said 545 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers from different parts of the country have been arrested between January and the first week of May, 2019.

The Police said they had also recovered 105 assorted weapons plus a large cache of ammunition.

Giving details of efforts made recently to tackle kidnapping, Mba said Police operatives from ‘Operation Puff Adder’ rescued unhurt 27 kidnap victims including 5 Chinese nationals.

The Chinese were rescued after spending about 20 days in captivity.

The Police said two of the kidnappers died from injuries sustained during exchange of gun fire with the Police in the course of the rescue mission.

“The Chinese citizens who were earlier kidnapped on 15th April, 2019 in Bobi, Niger State were safely and successfully rescued on 5th of May, 2019 from a forest in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, following painstaking investigative efforts, including both air and ground surveillance.

“Twenty other kidnap victims were rescued in Zamfara State and other parts of the country.”

Nevertheless, the IGP assured that he would do everything humanly possible to end violent crimes and other sundry criminal activities in the country.

