THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly in the South-West.

The group, which alleged that Fulani herdsmen were carrying out various attacks on the people of the South-West without any check from the government, called on the Federal Government to be proactive on the matter in order not to drag the country to another civil war.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the group, held at the residence of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Monday.

The communique was read by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

According to the group, the Fulani marauders are everywhere in the South-West, perpetrating various forms of crimes.

To this end, the group called on the Yoruba people to activate their traditional self-defence against the herdsmen attacks.

The Afenifere said, “Unfortunately, the government in place has betrayed perceived complicity as we are not aware of any member of the group ( herdsmen) on trial for these monumental crimes even when Miyetti Allah has owned up to some of them.

“Instead, the regime has treated them with kid gloves, making excuses for their crimes with our Ministry of Information and presidential media office being made to look like Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah media centre as they issue statements to defend these groups even when they are not defending themselves with the Presidency equating Miyetti Allah with Afenifere and Ohanaeze in order to confer legitimacy on them.

“ Of late is the is the insensitive and impunity-inspired decision of the Federal Government to open a Fulani Radio for the herdsmen in violation of the federal character spirit of our constitution.”

-PUNCH

28 May, 2019

