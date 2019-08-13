THE Christian Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to review the nation’s security architecture in the face of the numerous security challenges currently bedeviling the nation.

The Chairman of the Association in the state, Reverend Samuel Adeyemo made the call on Tuesday during his remark of welcome at the occasion of “Pastors Solemn Assembly for the Peace and Security of the Church in Kano State”.

The prayer assembly, which took place at Believers Fellowship Baptist Church , Kano State, was attended by scores of pastors and leaders of different Churches in the state.

The Chairman who lamented the state of insecurity in Nigeria, declared that, “If the Federal Government needs to reshuffle the security apparatus in the land to get it right, let them do so as these things are no longer pleasing. We have the expertise, we have the materials, let them use it all to ensure that this nation is secured.”

The Chairman explained that Nigerians in the North East are attacked by insurgency just of others resident outside the North East are overwhelmed by acts of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery on the highways and in their homes.

He said that all these are enough reasons to pray for the nation and the Church of Christ in the country even as he specifically observed that God has been very merciful to the city of Kano, saying that the Lord has shielded Kano from the growing wave of insecurity in states neighboring it.

He held that coming together of all the pastors in the state for a solemn prayer on the security and peace of the Church was an acknowledgement of the protection of God and a prayer for the sustenance of this peace.

He appreciated the efforts of the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the various security agencies in the state for their roles while urging them to rededicate their efforts in the sustenance of peace of the state.

The Chairman also said that the association has initiated moves to ensure that no fake pastor or prophet is allowed to operate in the state, while warning those engaged in the act of false prophesy to desist from it as God’s wrath would certainly catch up with them. – The Sun

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 16:45 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)