THE Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has called on State Governors to deploy modern technology in tackling insecurity in the country.

He also charged governor from the North East and North West Zones of the country, to emulate the Kaduna State Government’s model of using technology in crime fight.

The minister made the call in a statement by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the Kaduna state governments’ model was meant to support the effort of the Federal Government and security personnel in combating all forms of crimes in the zones.

Aregbesola, who stated this when the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i visited him in Abuja, disclosed that crime has become complex the world over.

“Through the use of modern technology, the menace of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other vices bedeviling the country will be put behind within the shortest possible time,” he said.

The Minister said that security was the key to effective, meaningful and social interaction, adding that the economy of any nation depends on its internal security.

He commended the Kaduna state governor for seeking collaboration with the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity in his state.

The Minister explained that the insecurity facing the country in recent times was a national challenge that demanded a collective effort.

Aregbesola, therefore, urged the governors to continue to collaborate with the Federal Government in making Nigerians feel safe and secured.

Earlier, El-Rufa’i said that he was in the Ministry to seek for further collaboration in tackling the spate of insecurity in the state.

He said that the Federal Government has done creditably well toward restoring security along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway through the deployment of security personnel.

The governor expressed the State Government’s desire to continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

He noted that Kaduna government would give necessary assistance to the security agencies in combating crime and criminality in the state and its environs.

The governor said the state was now safe, compared to the situation some few months back.

He commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for its determination in fighting crime, adding that this has made it one of the best security agencies in the country.

NAN

Sept. 19, 2019

