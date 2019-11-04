THE Kaduna House of Assembly on Monday asked the state government to deploy additional security personnel to their houses and the assembly complex to protect them and their families.

The House made the demand during the budget defence of the state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Alhaji Shehu Idris, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Security and Inteligence, noted that the measure was necessary to ensure the safety of the lawmakers.

Idris who represents Kubau constituency, said he has been receiving threats of kidnapping and had to apply to the police for more security personnel to his house, for his safety and that of his family.

“You can recall that one of us was kidnapped recently and was later released, hence the need for the provision of more personnel should be looked into,” he added.

Earlier, the Commisioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Sammuel Aruwan told the committee that the state government is working towards enhancing security in the state.

Aruwan said the government would inaugurate 80 security vehicles on Tuesday as part of the effort to enhance security across the state.

The Commissioner added that the government would hold a specialized meeting with various stateholders including religious leaders and security agencies from Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Igabi local government areas to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the three local areas.

Also, the Permanent Commissioner, Kaduna Peace Commission, Kadija Hawaja comended the House Commitee for working hard to support the commission in order to achieve its goals.

Hawaja assured the house that the commission would continue to work towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.

According to her, the commission’s 2020 budget of over N90 million will be effectively utilized to engage the people to tow the path of peace, handover their weapons and ensure sustainabile peace in the state.

“What we are trying to achieve by the end of 2020 is that Kaduna state will be talking about development, no more issues of conflicts or violence.”

NAN

– Nov. 4, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)