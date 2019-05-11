THE Yenagoa zonal office of the National Youth Service Corps has withdrawn 20 corps members serving in Famgbe community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over the activities of armed youths terrorising the community.

A community source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said armed youths suspected to be cult members had invaded the residence of the corps members, tied them and carted away their belongings.

“After collecting their belongings, the hoodlums inflicted severe injuries on some of the corps members with machetes, threatening to kill them if they dared to involve the police,” the community source said.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of NYSC in the state, Mr Matthew Ngobua, said he had been informed of the withdrawal of corps members serving in Famgbe, but added that he had not been briefed on what led to their withdrawal.

He said, “Yes, the Yenagoa Zonal Inspector of the NYSC confirmed to me that NYSC members serving in Famgbe community had been withdrawn, but he has not told me the reason why they were withdrawn.

“Once I am fully briefed, I will give you all the details you need. But it is our decision that corps members be withdrawn from areas where they don’t feel safe.”

When contacted, the Youth President of Famgbe community, Agbasa Ogilizibe, pleaded with the NYSC to send the corps members back to the community, adding that adequate security measures had been put in place.

“Actually, some armed youths suspected to be cult members invaded their lodge and robbed them. When it happened, they said they were going to report the incident at their office.

“I pleaded with them to hold on to work out modalities to ensure they are safe all through their stay. But they refused and went ahead to report the incident before they were withdrawn.

“It is our responsibility to contribute to their safety, but you know security is everybody’s business. We have three schools in our community and the schools do not have more than three teachers each.

“So, the withdrawal of the corps members is really affecting learning in the schools. We are pleading with them to come back because we are ready to do everything we can to ensure they are protected against such attacks,” Ogilizibe added. – Punch

– May 11, 2019 @ 11:32 GMT |

