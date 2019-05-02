Insecurity: Reps invite Buhari again

THE House of Representatives on Thursday reinvited President Muhammadu Buhari to address the chamber on what his administration is doing about the high spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

It was the second invitation by the lawmakers to the President within three weeks.

The House had unanimously on April 11, 2019, adopted a motion with the mandate to issue a query to the President, asking him to explain the spate of insecurity under his administration within 48 hours.

The lawmakers resolved to “request that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces address the House and the entire nation within 48 hours”

At the plenary on Tuesday, another motion was adopted on the security crises in parts of Katsina State, masking the chamber to reinvite the President.

