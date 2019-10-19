Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Friday at the government house urged the military to go after unrepentant bandits who refuse to embrace the current olive branch offered by the state government to enthrone peace and tranquility in the state.

Masari, who made the call while receiving a delegation of military chiefs led by Nigerian Army Chief of Training and Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General Lucky E. Irabor, also wants the military to prove its might where it is absolutely necessary by going after unrepentant bandits or those who tend to violate the dialogue agreements.

He said: “Our decision to embrace dialogue with bandits. We are aware of the fact that those engaged in attacking each other are birds of the same feathers.

”Normalcy is returning as both the herders and farmers that were hitherto fighting themselves have gone back to their normal interactions, as they now go to the same market and conduct uniform funeral rites.’’

He acknowledged the concerns of the defence headquarters, especially its visit to assess the situation on ground in the state, admitting that the unfortunate activities of bandits were direct fallout of the lack of planning for the future of the state by previous governments over a period of time. – The Nation

