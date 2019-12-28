The concept of the Nigeria’s Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has been presented to Chinese Police in Chinese’s Guangdong province.

This was done in a seminar session at the ongoing security exchange programme between Nigeria and China.

The POCACOV National Coordinator, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who presented the initiative, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

He said that the introduction of POCACOV to the Chinese officers was part of effort to educate participants of the seminar on the initiative in line with the practice of community-oriented policing of POCACOV.

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, was on time with the initiative to counter the narratives of cultism and violent crimes among youths through strategic programme.

“The programme aims at involving different stakeholders to raise awareness and consciousness as well as galvanize support to reduce the menace and incidences of cultism,’’ Amaraizu said.

He x-rayed POCACOV’s scope, strategies and tactics, stakeholders’ mobilization strategy as well as achievement, challenges and ongoing evaluation mechanism among others.

CSP Usman Shugaba, who is the leader of the Nigeria delegation, also applauded the efforts of the IGP in crime prevention and control through various strategies and tactics in line with international best practices.

The ongoing 2019 seminar on Anti-Terrorism Capacity Building for Nigerian Officers is organised by Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department in partnership with the Nigeria Police. (NAN)

Dec. 28, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT

