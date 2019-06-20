ZAMFARA state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has called on the new state government to initiate and establish ‘Maternal and Health and Accountability Law’ for a better maternal and child health care and protection.

The call was made by the state Vice-chairman of the association, Dr Mannir Bature, at a ‘One Day CSOs Dialogue Meeting on Maternal Health Accountability’ on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said, the call had become necessary as “94 per cent of the child bearing aged women in the state did not have access to modern contraceptive methods and were always at risks of dying in child birth.

“On the whole, only six per cent of Nigerian women have access to modern contraceptive methods and this has negative effect on achieving access to and quality health care.

“It is worthy of note to know that our nation largely depends on development partners for family planning services claiming lack of resources for not capturing such commodities on annual budgets.

“lt is certainly not proper for the development partners to take the lead to our health care service delivery, rather they should be playing supportive roles,” he said.

He, however,p expressed confidence in the Matawalle-led administration in the state to establish the law having promised to give free medical care for women and children in the state during his inauguration.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which drew participants from CSOs, the media, government and women groups with the theme “A Call to Action,” was supported by Mac Arthur Foundation.

The meeting was also attended by the Programme Coordinator and Head of Office of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), Madam Maryama Darboe.

-NAN

BE

– June 20, 2019 @ 08:15 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)