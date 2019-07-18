At least one person sustained gunshot injury and over 100 houses burnt in a pre-dawn attack on Tor-Damisa — a Tiv village in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The attackers are suspected to be Jukun militia.

Former Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Youth Mobilisation, Hon. Kura Kurason, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview with our Correspondent in Jalingo.

Kurason said the attackers in their numbers invaded the village at about 4:30am on Thursday through Rafinkada and shot indiscriminately as the villagers scampered to safety.

He added that while the attack on Tor-Damisa was ongoing, another batch of attackers came from Donga and launched another attack on Tiv villages of Tor-manger and Zaki Ako on the outskirts of Akate.

“In the two attacks, over 100 houses and a vehicle were burnt, while a teenager was shot and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“This attack is unfortunate and condemnable. We have been holding series of meetings to bring these attacks to a halt and ensure return of peace, yet attacks are happening,” Kurason lamented.

Caretaker chairman of Donga Local Government Council, Hon. Nashuka Ipeyen, who confirmed the incident, said investigation were ongoing to unravel the attackers’ identity.

“I got information that some people were attacking Tor-Damisa at about 5:10am and I quickly alerted security personnel who went and dispersed the attackers.

“I also went there to assess the level of damage and in the process, we picked up a teenager who was shot and brought him to the hospital. The boy is safe and is responding well to treatment.

“I have since contacted relevant authorities and efforts are on to deploy security to Donga,” he said.(PUNCH)

