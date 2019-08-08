YOBE State Police Commissioner, CP Abdulmaliki Sanmonu has announced restriction of vehicular movement between Saturday Aug. 10 from 11:00pm and Sunday Aug. 11 to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-kabir.

Sanmonu said in a press statement in Damaturu on Thursday that the move was to ensure security of lives and property during the celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner assured the residents that the command had taken proactive measures to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful celebration in the state.

Sanmonu noted that the restriction would assist the security agencies in effective policing and prevent hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the celebration.

The command also assured residents of the state of adequate security in all praying grounds and places of public gathering before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“In view of the forthcoming Sallah Celebration Yobe state Police Command has put in place modalities to provide adequate security in all praying grounds and places in the state.”

Sanmonu, however, urged the public to provide useful information to the police and other security agencies about suspicious person, movement and objects.

He further enjoined them to use the festive period to offer prayers for the peace and stability of the State and the country at large.

