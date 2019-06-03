SARS: Panel presents report to Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, received the report of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

On the verified Twitter handle of the Presidency, Buhari said, “Today I received the Report of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. We constituted the Panel as a result of public outcry and various media reports on allegations of human rights violations perpetrated by officers and men of SARS.

“In carrying out their statutory responsibilities, the Police must at all times act within the ambit of the law and must not violate the fundamental human rights of Nigerians whom they have sworn to protect.

“Where the rights of Nigerians are violated by Police Officers while discharging their functions, we as the Government have a responsibility to address these instances of violation, and ensure that such Police Officers are held accountable for their actions.”

He added that, “I thank the members of the SARS Reform Panel for their work, and have directed the Inspector General of Police and the Solicitor General of the Fed/Perm Sec, Justice to meet with the NHRC to work out the modalities for the implementation of the Report within 3 months from today.”

– June 3, 2019 @ 15:19 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)