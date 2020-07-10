PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that in order for African countries to combat security threats effectively, they must continue to work together at all levels, be it tactical, operational, and strategic.

President Buhari said this during the graduation of 181 students of the senior course 42 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (Rtd).

Out of the 181 senior course participants, 84 were from the Army, 40 from Navy, 34 Air Force, 13 international students, and 10 from the paramilitary.

President Buhari explained that most security challenges facing the world today are both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, and involved mainly non-state actors in different sub-regions and regions.

“The West Africa sub-region and indeed our beloved continent are not immune to these threats.

“As such, the specifics of your training which centre mostly on countering these threats is most timely.

“Combating these prevalent security threats effectively demands that African countries continue to work together at all levels, be it tactical, operational, and strategic.”

Buhari lauded the collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroun, Niger Republic and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram Insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

According to him, the synergy achieved in operating together was enhanced by an understanding of the doctrines of the cooperating forces.

“This would have been made possible through joint training and exercises similar to the curriculum of your course.

“I, therefore, advise that you nurture the friendship and comradeship you have built within the one-year duration of the course.”

He noted that the occasion provided another opportunity to reflect on the state of the Nigerian nation, particularly as regards National Security.

“The last 11 years have been particularly challenging for our nation, considering the plethora of security threats that have besieged the country, which threaten our fledgling democracy and collective existence as a sovereign nation.

“Our government is poised to promote national security and development, as well as remain committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous, and strong nation.

“We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity, and sustainable development while promoting our good standing abroad.

” The response of the Nigerian Armed Forces to the Boko Haram Insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as activities of separatist and armed militias amongst others have been commendable.

“My administration will continue to give priority to the training and welfare of officers and men of the armed forces.

” This is exemplified in the implementation of the payment of the enhanced allowances contained in the latest manual of financial administration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria earlier this year,” the president said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the AFCSC, AVM Abubakar Liman, had admitted the graduands into the league of officers entitled to adorn the prestigious emblem of Pass Staff Course (Psc) after 48 weeks of drilling to attain the professional level of competence.

He said the graduands, who are majors and their equivalent in other services, are good to take up higher responsibility in the National Defence architecture.

They are proficiently equipped and qualified to carry out an assigned task to accomplish National Security Aspirations of promoting peace and ending the insurgency, banditry, and other criminalities facing the nation, he added. (NAN)

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

