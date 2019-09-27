SECURITY Agencies in Edo have pledged to work together in the fight against trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was taken after two-day capacity workshop organised under the Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (A-TIPSOM).

It was implemented by the International Ibero-America Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), a Spanish Foundation and was funded by the European Union

Mrs Ewamade Udoh, who represented the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), said that the menace of trafficking in Persons had become the fastest running business after gun running in Nigeria.

She disclosed that with relevant skills acquired from the workshop, the NIS was more than prepared to collaborate with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure the phenomenon was brought to a halt in the country.

Similarly, DSP Amaka Moka, who led the Nigerian Police team to the workshop, said personnel from the relevant departments were better equipped to discharge their roles to help them detect human traffickers.

She also gave assurance that the Force would collaborate more with other security agencies to achieve success against human trafficking.

NAN reports that lectures were delivered by seasoned experts on issues of human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

Some of the resources persons included Dr Eddy Akpomera of the University of Benin, who presented a paper on “Social Media as a Tool to Reduce Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria”.

He said social media was a veritable tool that could be employed to mitigate the still flourishing human trafficking business.

According to Akpomera, Social media will be a platform for information sharing on issues of human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, gather credible intelligence on traffickers and victims as well as a channel of synergy among stakeholders.

Dr Eunice Anuforom, a former staff of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in her paper presentation, said that there were three causes of trafficking in women and children.

In her paper, “Prevention of Trafficking of Women and Children”, she listed them as the Push factor which included unemployment, economic hardship as well as breakdown of family culture.

Another factor she said was the Pull factor which included currency factor, good social amenities, political and social stability and positive economic stability.

The other is the facilitating factor, which include greed, moral decadence, family dysfunction, porous border and social inequality.

NAN reports that the two-day capacity workshop has as its theme “Raising Awareness on TIP and SO”. (NAN)

