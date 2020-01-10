By Anayo Ezugwu

DESPITE the inauguration of Operation Amotekun, the new security outfit in southwest, Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has renewed the call for state police. He noted that Amotekun is not the state police they are clamouring for in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Realnews, Adams explained that Amotekun is not designed like state police. “With state police, we have to arrest, investigate and prosecute. Amotekun can only arrest and hand over to the police or SSS. Amotekun cannot prosecute,” he said.

According to Adams, the call for state police is still on. “It is still on, but this is not state police. The only thing Amotekun can do is to arrest and handover to the Nigeria police or SSS. Amotekun cannot prosecute or investigate the person they have arrested. So the issue of investigation, detention and prosecution lies with the police or the SSS.

“State police is the only way we can solve our security problems. What we are doing about Amotekun is just like someone, who has fever and we are giving that person paracetamol just to relive that person. That is Amotekun. Normally, someone, who has fever has to be diagnosed by taking his/her blood sample to know the kind of fever he/she is suffering from and at the end of the day determine whether he/she will take an injection or tablets.

“So Amotekun is like paracetamol to someone suffering from fever. And it is not part of the restructuring we are asking for. Restructuring is a total way of solving Nigeria’s problems. But the way things are going, we just need Amotekun to give us relief because we don’t know who will be the victim at the end of the day.

“These people kill victims like chicken and apart from the one that affected Chief Olu Falae no other suspect arrested in connection with kidnapping in the southwest is undergoing prosecution since it started in Yorubaland. It is only because Chief Olu Falae is a high personality and with pressure from different groups in Yorubaland and Nigeria that they tried to prosecute them. Others even though they were arrested you will not know how they escaped prosecution. So you cannot compare Amotekun with the state police.”

