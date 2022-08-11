SEPLAT Energy reacts to withdrawal of ministerial approval to sale of Mobil

SEPLAT Energy has acknowledged report of news report “claiming that Ministerial Approval of the Company’s proposed acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (“MPNU”) has been withdrawn.”

Reacting on Thursday, August 11, through a statement by Emeka Onwuka, chief financial officer, Seplat Energy, the indigenous oil company, stated that it “has received no official notification of such a decision and is seeking clarification from the relevant authorities. We will continue to work with all parties to achieve a successful outcome to the proposed acquisition and will provide an update in due course.”

According to Onwuka, “This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule)”

