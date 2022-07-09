SGF condemns attack on Rev. Umaru’s family

Hits: 5

THE Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has condemned in strong terms the recent attack on the family of Rev. Daniel Umaru of the Ekklisiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN) also known as the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, in Njairi, Mararaban Mubi in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by unknown gunmen which resulted in the death of his two sons and the abduction of his 13-year- old daughter while the cleric was shot and his wife yet to recover from the shock of the dastardly act.

SGF assured members of the community of government’s readiness to defend and protect citizens from such wanton attacks, and request citizens to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information in order to contain such attacks; and promised that perpetrators of such heinous crimes would not go unpunished.

He sympathises with Rev. Umaru and his family over the trauma experienced, assuring that government shares in their pains at this time and also that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

SGF commiserates with the Government and people of Adamawa State, Rev. Umaru’s family and relatives and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

A.I.