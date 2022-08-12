Shun tribal, emotional sentiment for Nigeria’s survival, Maharaj ji urges Nigerians

SATGURU Maharaj ji, Founder of One Love Family, has called on Nigerians to jettison tribal, ethnic, religion and emotional sentiments for the survival of Nigeria.

Maharaj ji made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

“We should go back to the old culture of living as one family bond together by love.

“That is the point where we love each other as one Nigerian and jettison tribal, ethnicity, emotional sentiment and realised that this project Nigeria is a task that must be done by all, if we are to survive as a race.

“We have to go back to that point where we love one another without discrimination of whether you are Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa,” he said.

According to him, they should realise that the project called Nigeria is a task that must be done by all and sundry.

Maharajji, also called on Nigerians to stop blaming a particular trible as responsible for insecurity in the country, but should rather join hands with one another to tack the problem.

He said that the founding fathers of Nigeria fought for oneness of the country base on equity and respect for all tribes.

“But nowadays, a lot of things had gone wrong affecting the unity and peace of the country.

“Whatever is happening now, killings here and there, tribal conflicts, among others, is because we have forgotten our origin.

“We need to go back to the work of the olden days; since we don’t want to go back and don’t know where we are going, there is trouble everywhere.

“But, this can be stopped when we realise that unity is very important.

“In unity we stand, but divided we fall; why can’t we work together now ? Why are forces coming now? This is a sign that things are not well.

“We have to go back to that point where we love each other as Nigerian and not as Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Muslim or Christian,” Maharaj ji said.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to put religion aside and love one another.

“In Europe, America and China they don’t talk about religion; we must see ourselves as one indivisible entity and be strong,” Maharaj ji said.

He, however, called on Nigeria leaders to be conscious of the happenings in the country.

“The country needs leaders that would feel the pains of the masses and take urgent attention to addressing it,” the founder said.

Maharaj ji blamed hunger and unemployment for the increase in banditry, kidnapping and internet fraud in the country.

He called on the three tiers of government to urgently rise up and tackle the problems. (NAN)

