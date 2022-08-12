THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, said that six corps members would get an extension of service as 445 passed out in Gombe State.

Speaking at a low-key Passing-Out Parade held in Gomb, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Ada Imoni disclosed that three other corps members absconded during the service year.

She said the six Corps members for 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II posted to the state, had their service year extended for various offences while three others would repeat their service year.

The Coordinator said the extension was in line with the NYSC Bye-law.

According to Imoni, corps members in the 11 local government areas of the state are holding similar events in their respective areas presided over by officers from its secretariat.

Imoni commended all those passing out for their contributions to national development through various community development projects aimed at improving the lives of rural dwellers across the state.

While urging the outgoing corps members to uphold the ideals of the scheme as they move to the next phase of their lives, Imoni tasked them to remain good ambassadors of the scheme, and to continue to impact positively to their communities.

She also advised the outgoing corps members to utilise the skills they acquired through the scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme, to start up businesses, become entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“I urge you not to despise small beginnings; start small, remain consistent, committed and success will come with time.

“ The NYSC introduced the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme in 2012 to equip corps members with the necessary skills for self-reliance, and to augment the allowance paid by the Federal Government.

“It is my believe that you have been groomed and refined for the next phase of your lives.

“It is high time we stopped depending on the government for white collar jobs and think of ways to fend for ourselves, ”she said. (NAN)

