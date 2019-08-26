NIGERIA on Sunday increased its medals at the ongoing 12th All Africa Games in Morocco, winning 3 gold medals in badminton, basketball and weightlifting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria defeated Algeria 3-0 in the Badminton mixed event at Salle Ain Chock, Casablanca.

The duo of Enejoh Abah and Peace Orji set the tone when they dispatched the Algerian combination of Kocella Mamaeri and Linda Maziri 2-1 in the Mixed Doubles.

It was not an easy battle as the Algerians won the first game 21-16.

The Nigerians fought back in the second match to win 21-18.

Team Nigeria also took the third game 21-19.

Anuoluwapo Opeyori overcame Algeria’s Youcef Medel Sabri with a 2-0 to win in the Men’s Singles.

The first match was hard-fought, but Opeyori won 23-21 before taking the second game with relative ease, winning 21-11.

Dorcas Adesokan completed the rout for Nigeria, beating Halla Bouksani 21-13, 21-14.

Nigeria also defeated Mali 21-20 to win gold medal in 3*3 women basketball.

Team Nigeria also won bronze medal in the male category.

In weightlifting, Team Nigeria also delivered one gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

Kalu King won gold medal in the 55kg men class.

He also won one silver and one bronze.

Augustina Nkem won 3 silver medals for Nigeria in the 49kg women weightlifting class.

Nkem lifted a total of 161.

She lifted 71kg in her first attempt in the snatch, missed her second attempt and lifted 74kg in her third attempt.

Nkem missed her first attempt and lifted 93kg in her second and third attempt in the clean and jerk.

Stella Peter won three silver medals for Nigeria in the 45kg women weightlifting category.

Peter in the snatch lifted 71kg in her first attempt, missed her second attempt and lifted 74kg in her third attempt.

She missed her first attempt, lifted 93kg in her second and third attempt in the clean and jerk.

Peter had a total of 138kg in the -45kg woman class.

NAN

– Aug. 26, 2019 @ 08: 20 GMT /

