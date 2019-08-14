Nigeria will get their campaign in the men’s football event at the 12th African Games in Morocco underway on Friday by meeting Burkina Faso at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

The Flying Eagles are representing Nigeria at the tournament which became an under-23 event since 1991, but they have a huge task of living up to the billing.

Nigeria have won six medals from eight appearances in the tournament’s past 11 editions, winning gold once, silver twice and bronze three times.

This may perhaps be a high hurdle to scale for the team which could only reach the Round of 16 at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup at Poland in June.

But coach Paul Aigbogun and his technical crew colleagues look to be getting it right and better with the present squad to Morocco 2019, different from the one to Poland 2019.

The team to the African Games is an entirely home-based set of players, who have also tasted action at the African under-20 championship in February at Niger Republic.

Their experience should come in handy, especially against Group A rivals South Africa whom they twice drew goalless with in Niger Republic.

They first drew their first meeting at the group stage, before losing to them 3-5 on penalty kicks in the third-place match.

Two players will however stand out in the team ——— Success Makanjuola and Emeka Chinonso ——- from Abuja-based Water FC which now have a growing reputation for finding hugely talented players.

This African Games campaign therefore offers tricky wing player Makanjuola, who was voted a man-of-the-match at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, another opportunity to showcase his skills.

His ability on the ball has been quited evident in the games he featured in for the Flying Eagles, and he has only been impressing more and more with his skills.

Makanjuola’s technical ability is already precocious, while his mentality is something else, enabling him to quickly adapt to Aigbogun’s style of play.

“In the role Makanjuola plays, you have to know when to drop back and when to make runs. The beauty of Makanjuola’s game is that he plays like he’s been doing it for five years.

“He has embraced the fluidity of the Aigbogun-managed side by drifting around. This is often dangerous, with darting runs coming down the centre as well as the left wing.

“This young Nigerian has something else. Something that goes beyond technical analysis. He has the same spark you see in players who go on to be world-class.

“We’re already getting glimpses of the Makanjuola the world will soon come to know.

“He already has somewhat of a signature play, flying down the left-hand side of the box, cutting in at the edge and putting in a really threatening cross.

“Nobody seems to be able to stop him, because he flicks the ball past them and follows it with good pace.

“This youngster really could be the most exciting man in football. He’s certainly exciting enough to warrant the hype he has generated in the past few months,’’ David Abiona, a football enthusiast who has been on the Flying Eagles’ trail since January said.

Makanjuola is therefore going to be one of the most-talked about youngsters in the Flying Eagles squad, with more to be heard about him at the African Games.(NAN)

AUG 14, 2019

