The coach of Nigeria women wrestling team, Purity Akuh, says Team Nigeria will have a clean sweep of medals at the women events of the ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

Akuh told The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Rabat that Nigeria women wrestlers would win all the six gold in the female category of the wrestling events.

“The girls will perform better than the 2015 African Games in Congo.

“We have watched clips of some wrestlers who pose as threats to us.

“We are prepared for every team coming to wrestle on the mat, and taking all six gold medals available is our target. I am confident the girls will do better.

“By the special grace of God, the girls will do well. The girls are determined to make the nation proud in the women’s wrestling event,’’ the 2017 Nigeria’s coach of the year in wrestling said.

NAN reports that Mercy Genesis (50kg), Bose Samuel (53kg), Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), Blessing Oborodudu (68kg) and Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg) will compete in the women freestyle wrestling event.

The wrestling events will begin on Aug. 28. (NAN)

