FOLLOWING is the final table after the conclusion of matches at the Abuja centre in the second phase of the 15th Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League:

S/No. Team P W L GF GA GD Points

1 Air Warriors Babes 7 7 0 503 201 +302 14

2 Nigeria Customs 7 6 1 473 260 +213 13

3 Plateau Rocks 7 5 2 344 288 +56 12

4 Black Gold Queens 7 4 3 370 329 +41 11

5 FCT Wings 7 3 4 337 374 – 37 10

6 Nasarawa Amazons 7 2 5 215 440 – 225 9

7 Kanem Queens 7 1 6 210 397 – 187 8

8 Benue Princesses 7 0 7 0 140 – 140 0

NAN

-Sep 13, 2019 @08:15 GMT |

