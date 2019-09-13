2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Abuja Centre Phase 2 Table

FOLLOWING is the final table after the conclusion of matches at the Abuja centre in the second phase of the 15th Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League:

S/No.       Team                     P   W L GF   GA   GD    Points
1            Air Warriors Babes 7    7  0  503 201 +302 14
2            Nigeria Customs     7    6  1   473 260 +213 13
3            Plateau Rocks          7    5  2  344 288  +56  12
4            Black Gold Queens 7    4  3  370 329  +41   11
5            FCT Wings               7    3  4  337  374  – 37   10
6            Nasarawa Amazons 7   2 5   215  440  – 225  9
7            Kanem Queens         7   1  6   210 397   – 187  8
8            Benue Princesses     7   0 7    0    140   – 140  0

