MINISTER of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has expressed satisfaction with the pace of work as well as the standard of facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium ahead of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF).

The minister made the remarks after inspecting work at the stadium. He was accompanied by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his deputy, Mr. Phillip Shaibu during the inspection visit on Monday evening.

Dare said “I can say the stadium is 90 percent ready for the NSF.

“When I came here in November 2019, the tartan track was not laid; the pitch was not complete like this.

“It shows clearly that there has been consistent work ongoing here and there has been a commitment from the governor and his deputy to ensure the stadium is completed in record time.”

In his remarks, the governor expressed optimism that the stadium would be 100 percent ready for the games by the first week of March.

“For us, the deadline is that by the end of the first week of March, this stadium should be ready so that every facility would be the test run before the games.” (NAN)

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 8:45 GMT

