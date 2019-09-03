NIGERIA’S Pillar of Sports, Donatus Agu- Ejidike, has congratulated Team Nigeria on its performance at the just-concluded 2019 African Games held in Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria came second on the final medals table with a total of 127 medals, comprising 46 gold, 33 silver and 48 bronze.

Egypt came tops with 101 gold, 97 silver and 73 bronze medals at the continental games which ended in Rabat on Saturday.

Agu-Ejidike, in a statement on Tuesday, commended the Nigerian contingent to the games for putting up what he described as “a great show’.

“I am very proud of the Nigerian team to the All African games. Their performance was great and also encouraging.

“They showed us that the average Nigerian can achieve whatever they set their minds to.

“I believe with better preparations and an improved welfare package, Nigerian athletes can rule the world of sports,’’ he said.

Agu-Ejidike, a board member of the Karate Federation of Nigeria, also congratulated the newly-appointed Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, for starting his tenure with a great outing of Team Nigeria at the games.

The philanthropist admonished the various sports federations and the sports ministry to build upon the success achieved at the games, while urging the athletes not to rest on their oars.

“The outcomes from the games should, therefore, be seen as an elixir for better performance at the 2020 Olympic games in Japan,” he said.

The 12th African Games held in Rabat and Casablanca, Morocco from Aug. 19 to Aug. 31, with 53 nations competing.

Nigeria hosted the second edition of the games in Lagos in 1973.

