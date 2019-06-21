FOLLOWING are the results of Round of 16 fixtures in the Aiteo Cup for Women’s Competition:

Rivers Angels 1 Adamawa Queens 1 (Rivers Angels win 5-4 after penalty kicks)

FC Robo 1 Sunshine Queens 1 (Sunshine Queens win 5-4 after penalty kicks)

Osun Babes 0 Delta Queens 2

Vera Gold Angels 0 Bayelsa Queens 3 (Walk-over)

Nasarawa Amazons 4 Pelican Stars 2

Fortress Ladies 1 Confluence Queens 4

Abia Angels 1 Ibom Angels 2

* Edo Queens Vs Olori Babes postponed as a result of the automobile accident the Olori Babes were involved in on their way to match venue.

* Rivers Angels, Sunshine Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Delta Queens, Bayelsa Queens, Ibom Angels, Confluence Queens already qualified for the quarter finals.

