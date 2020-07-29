Arthur Eze backs Anambra FA with N10m

PHILANTHROPIST Chief Arthur Eze, the Grand Patron of Anambra Football Association (FA), has donated N10 million to the Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah’s newly re-elected executive, for the development of football in the state.

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah in a statement issued on Wednesday stated that Chief Arthur Eze donated the money when he led members of his executive on a courtesy visit to the Ukpo country home of the oil magnate.

Ubah quoted Eze as commending the peaceful outcome of the FA election and applauded the Senator for his efforts toward the advancement of various sectors of the economy including football.

He promised to take the round leather game to greater heights and also assured talented unemployed youth in Anambra of his readiness to use football to provide them with a means of livelihood.

“We all know that football if properly managed, can be the bedrock of the state’s economy. Going forward, it is going to be a football revolution.

“The election was well attended by all legitimate voters of the Association that returned me as the chairman unopposed with 22 votes.

“I want to thank the participants and delegates for this exercise. The good thing is that we complied with the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), had on Tuesday said that it had asked the Anambra FA to postpone the election into the executive committee as it would contravene the COVID-19 protocol in the state.

Chairman of Chairmen of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, stated on behalf of football house that what took place in Anambra on July 27 was a “charade of very low grade”, and not an election.

Gusau pointed out that the purported election was conducted in disregard of the Anambra COVID-19 Task Force letter which requested that the elections into the State FA and the local football councils be postponed. (NAN)

– Jul. 29, 2020 @ 15:59 GMT |

