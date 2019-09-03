THE Chairman, Edo Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, said in Benin on Tuesday that the Global Boxing Federation (GBF)’s World Championship bout would hold on Nov. 12.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the title fight, which is scheduled to hold in Benin, is between Nigeria’s Alex Ekhorowa and Egypt’s Ahmed Mustapha.

“I spoke with the Nigeria boxer a few days ago; the date of the fight has been fixed for Nov. 12 and we’ve been given instructions to speak with the promoter and the boxer, which we have done.

“I have briefed Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on the position and asked for a budget. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) is to manage the event and ensure that the state government gets adequate publicity for the money they are investing in the championship.

“It is a professional bout and it’s not necessarily what the state government should fund, but for the interest Gov. Obaseki has for Sports and knowing what Edo could benefit from hosting such a major boxing event.

“The governor has asked us to arrange to ensure that we have a successful event. So, plans are unfolding and the final word will come from the governor himself,’’ he added.

