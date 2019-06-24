THE Confederation of African Football has picked Odion Ighalo’s sublime strike in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Burundi as the best goal of Match Day 2 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ighalo, who came on as a substitute for Paul Onuachu in the 72nd minute, netted the decisive strike four minutes later.

The Shanghai Shenhua of China forward received an exquisite back-heeled pass from Ola Aina and and curled the ball home from inside the box.

“Seven goals to choose from, but only one got our goal of the day accolade – @ighalojude of @NGSuperEagles,” read a tweet on CAF’s official website.

Ighalo was top scorer in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers with seven goals, one more than Burundi striker Fiston Abdoul-Razak.

