U.S. Christian Coleman is the new world 100m champion. Coleman raced 9.73 to win the gold medal at the expense of teammate and defending champion Justin Gatlin at the ongoing 2019 World Championship in Doha.

Coleman was the man to beat in the race.

Being the only sprinter to run under 10 in the semis, the 23-year-old ran a world lead in the finals, earning a personal best and the sixth fastest time in history.

Gatlin, however settled in second place with 9.89 while Canadian Andre De Grassy earned the bronze medal on 9. 90.

Africa’s long wait for a podium finish in 100m men at the world event stretches further as her sole representative in the finals, South Africa’s Akani Simbine finished fourth in 9.93.

NAN

-Sep 29, 2019 @12:50 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)