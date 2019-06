BELOW are the Round of 16 fixtures at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France:

June 22, Grenoble ——- Germany Vs Nigeria

June 22, Nice ——- Norway Vs Australia

June 23, Valenciennes ——- England Vs Cameroon

June 23, Le Havre ——- France Vs Brazil

June 24, Reims ——— Spain Vs USA

June 24, Paris ——- Sweden Vs Canada

June 25, Montpelier ——— Italy Vs China

June 25, Rennes ——- Netherlands Vs Japan

-NAN

BE

– June 20, 2019 @ 08:05 GMT |

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)