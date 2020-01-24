‘I’m going to be training tomorrow’ – Williams back to work after shock loss

WILLIAMS, seeded eighth, came into the match on the back of winning the Auckland Classic and relatively straightforward wins over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova and Slovakia’s Tamara Zidansek.

Instead of those results laying the platform for another title challenge, they preceded her earliest exit at the Australian Open since 2006.

“I made a lot of errors. I didn’t hit any of those shots in New York or in general in a really long time,” Williams said.

“I just made far too many errors to be a professional athlete today.

“I’m definitely going to be training tomorrow. That’s first and foremost, to make sure I don’t do this again.”

Opportunities to equal Margaret Court’s record of Grand Slam singles titles are running out for Williams, who is in her 23rd year as a professional.

She has not won a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open, when she was eight weeks pregnant.

Williams says she still has the drive to win that elusive 24th title and believes she can still match Australian Court.

“I definitely do believe or I wouldn’t be on tour,” she said.

“I don’t play just to have fun. To lose is really not fun.”

BBCSports

Jan. 24, 2020

