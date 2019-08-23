THE Deputy Governor of Kwara, Kayode Alabi, has charged stakeholders to discover and nurture athletes at the grassroots level to positively project Nigeria’s image in the sports sector.

Alabi gave the charge on Thursday in Ilorin when he received the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Donatus Ejidike, who led others on a courtesy visit to his office.

He urged Ejidike to focus more attention on School Sports, especially from the Secondary Schools to positively engage youths.

Alabi, who described sports as a unifying factor, noted that apart from Agriculture and Education, sports was another avenue to take people out of poverty and improve the economy.

He urged the stakeholders to develop sports facilities and use sports to curb crime and vices as well as keep the youth busy.

Alabi listed some of the potentials in sports, called on the youths to be focused and make use of their talents.

Earlier, Ejidike, who lauded the state government on its victory and successful inauguration, pledged his support to take sports to the next level.

He also promised to partner with the government to promote sports in the state and the nation in general.

The Pillar of Sports pledged to host the next All Secondary Schools Games in Ifelodun Local Government soon.

NAN

