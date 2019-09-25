OBAFEMI Hamzat, Lagos Deputy Governor has said that the state government will support the maiden edition of the Western Nigeria Football Forum (WNFF) Heads of Service Football Festival.

Hamzat made the pledge in Lagos on Tuesday when the leadership of WNFF and the Main Organising Committee of the football festival visited him.

The Deputy Governor commended the initiative and said he was interested in seeing football in the South-West part of the country return to its glorious days.

“We are ready for the competition because the football festival will foster unity among the South-Western states, it will also boost tourism,” he said.

In his speech, Seyi Akinwunmi, First Vice President, Nigerian Football Federation, commended the deputy governor for availing the delegation the opportunity to visit him.

According to him, the visit is a morale booster for the WNFF and the main organising committee for the festival.

He explained that the HOS Football Festival was designed to serve as a model for sport development in the zone and the country at large.

“The idea behind the festival is to boost cordial relationship among the states in the zone, and to enable quality development of the game,” he said.

Also, the Head of Service, Muri Okunola, reassured the committee of the state government’s readiness to ensure a spectacular football festival.

Represented by Mr Samson Ajibade, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Okunola said the state government would always promote ideas capable of impacting positively on the people.

NAN

