SUPER Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been listed among the top 12 attacking targets for Liverpool this summer according to a report on Daily Mail.

Chukwueze is one of the most coveted young players playing in Europe and he is valued at £30m by the CIES Football Observatory.

The 19-year-old alongside Bertrand Traore, Maxwell Cornet, Ryan Fraser top the list of players being considered by Liverpool according to the report.

Other players are Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Joao Felix, Nicolas Pepe, Julian Brandt, David Neres, Maxi Gomez and Felipe Anderson.

The one-cap Nigeria international made 46 appearances for Villarreal across all competitions and has scored 10 goals making four assists.

-PUNCH

BE

– May 23, 2019 @ 08:12 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)