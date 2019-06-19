A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, British police confirmed on Wednesday.

The forward, 28, died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on January 21, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from Nantes.

“As a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act,” Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police said in a statement.

“He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

After a crowd-funded specialised search, Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage in February but Ibbotson’s body has not been found. (AFP)

