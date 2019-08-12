HOLDER and top seed Rafa Nadal overwhelmed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his fifth Rogers Cup title in Montreal on Sunday.

The Spanish world number two retained his crown with a 6-3 6-0 victory over the eighth-seeded Medvedev in their first-ever meeting.

The Russian had not dropped a set in the tournament but was no match for the 33-year-old who saved a break point in his first game.

He confidently put away Medvedev who is 10 years his junior.

Nadal broke in the fourth game to go 3-1 up and dominated the remainder of the 70-minute match.

With high and heavy forehands on a windy afternoon that pushed back the at times confused looking Medvedev, the Spaniard broke the Russian three times in the second set.

He then went on to wrap up the victory, a record 35th at the Masters 1000 level.

-NAN

– Aug. 12, 2019 @ 08:27 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)