HABIBAH Oyarekhua, Lady Captain of Benin Club’s Golf Section, on Wednesday assured that the 25th edition of the National Female Golf Tournament would help boost hospitality in Edo.

Oyarekhua gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Edo Government House in Benin, alongside some lady golfers of Benin club.

“For this tournament we are going to have ladies and male golfers coming into Benin from all the states of the federation. So, more money is going to come into Edo.

“And those that will enjoy the money are the people that are into the hospitality business, because they (the visitors) are going to book accommodation, they are going to eat and probably a little of night clubbing and drinking of wine.

“Golf is not just a game, it is an avenue for people to network and share business ideas and also do things together. Some golfers are also willing to pay a visit to the Oba of Benin palace,” she said.

The lady captain said the tournament which would hold from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 would need the support of the State Government for a successful hosting.

In his remarks, the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, described golf as a game which exposes one’s character and brings a lot of focus.

“If you want to know who anybody is, let him or her come and play golf. After playing nine holes, you can define who that person really is, and it also help one to be focused,” he said

Shaibu then assured that the state government would give its support for the forthcoming female tournament.

“We will contribute to it because our state has become a destination for all events, both business and sports,” he stated.

NAN

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 09:00 GMT |

