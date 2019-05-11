THE Board of Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO), says 2018/2019 league season players will be placed under insurance coverage.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLO board had scheduled that the 2018/2019 season would commence on May 23, in various centres across the country.

A Director in the board, Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN in Enugu on Friday that the players’ insurance cover would take care of incidental injuries in the field of play during the league.

“Already, players will be playing under insurance scheme just like last season.

“The insurance scheme will cover NLO players in Divisions 1, 2 and 3,’’ he said.

Amaraizu, who oversees South-East activities in NLO, noted that the board had intensified its programme ahead of the commencement of the league season.

“The league body has conducted stadium inspection and clubs are currently registering their players on-line after the physical registration of players.

“The NLO on-line registration of players through its portal offers protection of players against poaching in line with the provisions of Transfer Marching System (TMS).

“As players cannot easily leave their clubs to another club without proper clearance channeled to the league secretariat,’’ he said.

According to him, currently most NLO teams are playing pre-season friendlies to keep their players in shape. (NAN)

– May 11, 2019 @ 10:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)