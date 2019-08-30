GOV. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Africa’s reigning long jump queen, Ese Brume, for winning the long jump Gold at the ongoing 12th All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, commended the 23-year-old Delta-born athlete for making the state and the nation proud.

He noted that Brume, the Commonwealth Champion, leapt 6.69 meters on Thursday at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium, to win the long jump event at the games.

The governor said his administration was proud of the various feats achieved by Delta people in many sports.

He gave the assurance that the state government would continue to support budding sports talents as a strategy for building a stronger Delta.

The governor said, “as a state, our greatest asset is not just in our rich oil and gas deposits but in human capital which we have continued to develop.

“We are delighted that Deltans have continued to maintain their winning streak and excelling in their chosen fields of sports, thereby justifying government’s investment in the industry.

“In our quest to build a stronger Delta of our dream, we will continue to use sports as a tool for massive human capital development especially as the future of sports in Delta and Nigeria remains very bright”.

Brume, a student at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Northern Cyprus, has since qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She became a Commonwealth Games Champion in 2014 and has won three consecutive long jump titles at the African Championships (2014, 2016 and 2018).

Brume is the first athlete (male or female) in African championships history to accomplish such feat. (NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 18:29 GMT |

