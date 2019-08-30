AS the countdown to the third round of U23 Africa Cup of Nations against Sudan continues, the U23 National Team, Olympic Eagles, defeated Falala FC 2-0 in a warm up game played at FIFA Goal Project in Abuja on Thursday.

Goals from Ndah Olisa in the 43rd minute and Sunday Adetunji in the 57th minute sealed the victory as the team stepped us preparations for the first leg in Omdurman on Thursday, September 5, to be followed by the return leg in Asaba on Tuesday, September 10.

The Olympic Eagles started on a bright note, exerting much pressure on the opposition, but glorious goal-scoring opportunities in the first 20 minutes went begging. Orji Sunday came close to scoring in the 22nd minute but blazed the ball over the bar. The attacking midfielder had another chance but missed from a free-kick close to the 18 -yard box area. The pressure mounted by the team finally paid off when central defender, Ndah Olisa broke the deadlock with a sumptuous header from a corner kick by Orji Sunday in the 43rd minutes.

In the second half, the wards of Imama Amapakabo continued with their dominance. But another big chance was thrown away as Sunday Adetunji blew it wide. Adetunji made no mistake in the 57th minute when he doubled the lead with a well-taken goal after receiving a lofty pass from Sunusi Ibrahim.

Ndifreke Effiong came close to adding to the numerical advantage but the referee ruled his effort offside. Chibundu Amah also had opportunity to nick the third goal but the opposing goalkeeper rushed out to save the situation.

The Olympic Eagles will continue their preparations with training games before departing for Sudan early next week. The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd U23 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt November 8 – 22, 2019.

