Ondo FA gets new scribe

THE Ondo State Football Association, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Mr Ibukun Adetoyinbo as its new scribe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adetoyinbo is to replace Mr Alex Daodu.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media Officer of the association, Mr Dayo Johnson, and made available to newsmen in Akure.

The statement quoted the Chairman of the state Football Association, Mr Dele Ajayi, as saying that it was the decision of the state Sports Council to appoint secretary for the association, which the FA had accepted.

“You are all aware that the Ondo State Sports Council is still responsible for the appointment of secretaries for the FA.

“Since the statutes give the board the right to appoint the scribe, I don’t see anything wrong with that, and we are ready to work with whosoever is presented to us by the council,” the statement said.

Ajayi urged the new scribe, whom he described as an experienced personality, to strive to deliver to the best of his abilities in his new assignment.

“I know Adetoyinbo has a vast experience in football administration, considering the platforms on which he has previously served, including being the Vice-Chairman of the Akure South Football Council.

“So I want him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of duties in his new assignment,” he said.

NAN reports that Adetoyinbo had, before his appointment, served as the secretary of the state Football Development Agency

Nov. 5, 2019

