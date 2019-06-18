NIGERIA’S juggernaut rolled into Egypt’s second city, Alexandria on Monday evening as the countdown to the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations hit the home stretch.

The three –time champions moved straight to their Helnan Palestine Hotel on arrival and on Tuesday trained at the Arab Academy for Science, Technlogy and Maritime Transport in the port city.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who is also 1st Vice President of CAF and President of AFCON, has challenged the team to stay focused on winning the top prize at Africa’s flagship tournament, when visiting the team on Tuesday.

“Do not take any team for granted. Easy groups exist only on paper; things are different on the pitch. The NFF will ensure you get all that is due to you. This is a very important tournament and Nigerians are fully behind you. You should do your very best not to disappoint them.

“The NFF is happy about the situation in camp; the commitment, discipline and dedication of each and every one of you. You have all the quality of a champion team and everything about you is positive.”

Responding, Captain Mikel John Obi promised that the three –time African champions will be very professional on and off the pitch and do all they can to make the country proud.

“Mr. President, we thank you for all that you have done for this team over the years, as the head of Nigerian Football. We appreciate your honest approach to all issues that concern our welfare.

“We all are aware of what is at stake. This tournament will not be child’s play or a stroll in the park, but we are ready. It will be tough but when it gets tough, we will get tougher.”

