as an Ambassador for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The role was handed the Brazilian by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

As part of his ambassadorial role, Cafu will work alongside the SC.

This work will be in the delivery and promotion of a number of legacy programmes and infrastructure projects related to the Arab world’s first FIFA World Cup.

He joins Spain’s Xavi Hernandez, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and Qatar’s Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari – who are all SC Ambassadors.

BE

– June 20, 2019 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)