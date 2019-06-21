as an Ambassador for the Qatar World Cup 2022.
The role was handed the Brazilian by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).
As part of his ambassadorial role, Cafu will work alongside the SC.
This work will be in the delivery and promotion of a number of legacy programmes and infrastructure projects related to the Arab world’s first FIFA World Cup.
He joins Spain’s Xavi Hernandez, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and Qatar’s Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari – who are all SC Ambassadors.
